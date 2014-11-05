Carolina Forest Elementary students "Shake It Off" - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Carolina Forest Elementary students "Shake It Off"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Teachers at Carolina Forest Elementary came up with a new way to motivate students for the upcoming Measures of Academic Progress test, an exam that helps teachers identify individual student needs.

In the video, students sing and dance to their own version of Taylor Swift's “Shake It Off” about testing, homework, studying, and stress.

Mobile users click here to view this video: http://bit.ly/1x3DmYk

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly