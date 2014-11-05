How early is too early for holiday sales?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many retailers are already starting holiday sales. Christmas commercials are airing, stores are stocking aisles with decorations, and stores like Target and Walmart are already advertising online holiday deals, too.

Walmart launched rollbacks on more than 20,000 items over the weekend, and four weeks before Black Friday. Every retailer wants your business first, so each year we're inundated with holiday themed sales earlier and earlier. But how early is too early when it comes to holiday sales?

"As soon as you walk into the stores, when you go to Walmart, right there you got all the Christmas decorations, trees are up," says shopper Ann Marie Delambo. "I just think it's too much ahead of time. At least wait until after Thanksgiving."

Now a Facebook group called “Boycott Black Thursday” has been created, and already has more than 62,000 likes. The group urges consumers to boycott any retailer extending Black Friday sales into Thanksgiving Day, to protect employees and their families. Big names like Costco and Nordstrom announced they're not making employees come in to work on Thanksgiving.

If you aren't really one for waiting in lines or shopping in the Black Friday craze , you can shop many of the same big-name retailers from the comfort of your own home the Monday after Thanksgiving on Cyber Monday. You can find participating businesses here: http://www.cybermonday.com/shopping/b____alpha.htm

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.