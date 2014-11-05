NMB Shop with a Cop Charity Golf Tournament to provide local kids Christmas gifts and necessities

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 4th Annual Shop with a Cop Charity Golf Tournament, a Christmas program for children in need, will be held Friday, December 12 at 11 a.m. on the Love course at Barefoot Resort & Golf.

North Myrtle Beach public safety officers and volunteers will golf to raise money to provide an unforgettable Christmas for at least 100 children in the community by providing items of necessity.

Players may register individually for $60 or as a team for $240. Green and cart fees, cart, range balls, breakfast and lunch, and non-alcoholic beverages are all included in the tournament fee.

The registration deadline is Friday, December 5 at 5 p.m. Registration forms are available at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center on Possum Trot Road, Barefoot Resort & Golf, and online by clicking here.

For tournament and registration information please contact the North Myrtle Beach Parks & Recreation Department at (843) 280-5584.

