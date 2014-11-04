Florence County results are in

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The votes have been tallied and the results are in for Florence County. View the preliminary, unofficial results for the races in Florence County below.





View the full results for state-wide and local races here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/category/152328/live-election-results?clienttype=generic





Florence County Auditor Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > H Wayne Joye (D / Inc.) 20,546 57% Betty Dowling (R) 15,415 43% FCSD1 School Board - Seat 3 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > E.J. McIver (Inc.) 868 52% Thurmond Becote Sr. 802 48% FCSD1 School Board - Seat 6 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Trisha Caulder (Inc.) 2,152 82% Charles Durant St. 471 18% FCSD1 School Board - Seat 8 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Bryan Chapman 971 52% Terry Law Sr. (Inc.) 880 48% FCSD4 Board Trustee Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Chippy Johnson 667 59% Dock Smith 473 41% South Lynches Fire Commissioner Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > H Legrande Richardson 1,018 51% Larry Owens 980 49% Florence Co. Soil/Water Commission Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Jimmy Poston 16,285 63% Sterling Sadler 9,406 37% Florence Co. Watershed District - Lynches Lake Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > M.D. Floyd 64 43% Fred Floyd 45 30% Bill Rhodes 41 27% Florence Co. Watershed District - Salem Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Gerald Coward 412 58% Ronnie Shady 295 42% Florence City Council - At Large Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > George Jebaily (D) 5,865 55% Glynn Willis (R / Inc.) 4,862 45% Johnsonville Mayor Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Steve Dukes (Inc.) 275 72% Mel Bobo 108 28% Lake City Mayor Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Lovith Anderson 1,217 71% Gloria Tisdale (Inc.) 492 29% Lake City City Council - District 1 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Nicole Singletary 145 68% Archie Webb 68 32% Lake City City Council - District 3 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Wilhelmena Scott (Inc.) 163 62% A. Russ Martin 99 38% Lake City Alcohol Sales Referendum Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Yes 1,005 60% No 662 40% Pamplico Mayor Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Gene Gainey (Inc.) 203 54% David Munn 110 29% Drew McCutcheon 66 17% Pamplico Town Council Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Pam Turner 220 26% Van Coleman (Inc.) 194 23% Bruce Bennett (Inc.) 176 21% Cynthia Parks 155 18% Stella Miller 104 12%

