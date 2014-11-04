Florence County results are in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County results are in

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The votes have been tallied and the results are in for Florence County. View the preliminary, unofficial results for the races in Florence County below.


View the full results for state-wide and local races here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/category/152328/live-election-results?clienttype=generic

Florence County Auditor Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>H Wayne Joye (D / Inc.)20,54657%
 Betty Dowling (R)15,41543%
FCSD1 School Board - Seat 3 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>E.J. McIver (Inc.)86852%
 Thurmond Becote Sr.80248%
FCSD1 School Board - Seat 6 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Trisha Caulder (Inc.)2,15282%
 Charles Durant St.47118%
FCSD1 School Board - Seat 8 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Bryan Chapman97152%
 Terry Law Sr. (Inc.)88048%
FCSD4 Board Trustee Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Chippy Johnson66759%
 Dock Smith47341%
South Lynches Fire Commissioner Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>H Legrande Richardson1,01851%
 Larry Owens98049%
Florence Co. Soil/Water Commission Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Jimmy Poston16,28563%
 Sterling Sadler9,40637%
Florence Co. Watershed District - Lynches Lake Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>M.D. Floyd6443%
 Fred Floyd4530%
 Bill Rhodes4127%
Florence Co. Watershed District - Salem Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Gerald Coward41258%
 Ronnie Shady29542%
Florence City Council - At Large Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>George Jebaily (D)5,86555%
 Glynn Willis (R / Inc.)4,86245%
Johnsonville Mayor Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Steve Dukes (Inc.)27572%
 Mel Bobo10828%
Lake City Mayor Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Lovith Anderson1,21771%
 Gloria Tisdale (Inc.)49229%
Lake City City Council - District 1 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Nicole Singletary14568%
 Archie Webb6832%
Lake City City Council - District 3 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Wilhelmena Scott (Inc.)16362%
 A. Russ Martin9938%
Lake City Alcohol Sales Referendum Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Yes1,00560%
 No66240%
Pamplico Mayor Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Gene Gainey (Inc.)20354%
 David Munn11029%
 Drew McCutcheon6617%
Pamplico Town Council Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Pam Turner22026%
 Van Coleman (Inc.)19423%
 Bruce Bennett (Inc.)17621%
 Cynthia Parks15518%
 Stella Miller10412%


Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Florence County results are inMore>>

  • Decision 2014

    Decision 2014

    Get the latest election news, results, voter information, and important links for the November 4, 2014 election.More >>
    Get the latest election news, results, voter information, and important links for the November 4, 2014 election.More >>
Powered by Frankly