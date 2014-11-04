Complete Election 2014 Results

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Unofficial election results for state-wide, county, and local races across South and North Carolina are in.To view the a complete list of the results results, head here: http://www.wmbfnews.com/category/152328/live-election-results?clienttype=generic

Results include major state-wide races, as well as local races in Horry, Darlington, Florence, and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland Counties.

All results are unofficial and uncertified. The deadline for all official South Carolina election results to be transmitted to the State Election Commission is 1 p.m. on Friday, November 7.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.