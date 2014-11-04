Florence deputies investigate shots fired - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies responded to gunshots fired Tuesday night.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m., Major Mike Nunn confirmed. Witnesses reported 3-5 gunshots in the area of Graham Road, Nunn said.

Deputies said the shots fired appeared to be in the direction of a field.

There have been no reports of property damage, no injuries or struck buildings, Nunn confirmed.

Witnesses described the vehicle to be a white Ford Crown Victoria.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lake City Police Department have been notified.

If you have any information, call 911.

