Florence deputies investigate shots fired

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County deputies responded to gunshots fired Tuesday night.



The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m., Major Mike Nunn confirmed. Witnesses reported 3-5 gunshots in the area of Graham Road, Nunn said.



Deputies said the shots fired appeared to be in the direction of a field.

There have been no reports of property damage, no injuries or struck buildings, Nunn confirmed.



Witnesses described the vehicle to be a white Ford Crown Victoria.



South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lake City Police Department have been notified.



If you have any information, call 911.

