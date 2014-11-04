Republican Lindsey Graham re-elected to US Senate

JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been re-elected to a third term in South Carolina.

Graham was declared the winner after the polls closed based on exit poll data.

The 59-year-old lawyer also steamrolled over six Republican primary opponents who said he wasn't conservative enough in June. Graham has said he considers the win validation of his approach to seek compromise with Democrats to solve the country's problems while remaining true to his conservative beliefs.

Graham and Strom Thurmond are the only people to hold the seat since 1956.

Graham not only beat well-regarded Democratic state Sen. Brad Hutto of Orangeburg, but also former state treasurer, reality TV star and convicted felon Thomas Ravenel, who poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into his campaign. Libertarian Victor Kocher also was running.

