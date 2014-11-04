Tim Scott wins election for US Senate in SC

JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina voters have sent Republican Tim Scott back to the U.S. Senate, making him the first black candidate to win a statewide race since just after the Civil War.

Scott was declared the winner based on projections from exit poll data.

Scott has served in the U.S. Senate since January 2013, appointed to the post by Gov. Nikki Haley after Jim DeMint resigned. He has spent his time quietly building support back home and expanding his base from Charleston. His seat will be up for re-election for a full term in 2016.

Scott is also the first African-American senator from the South since Reconstruction.

Scott beat Democratic Richland County Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson, who also is African-American, and Jill Bossi of the upstart American Party.

