Florence County voters make their voice heard on Election Day

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - From Lake City to Florence, voters got out today and made their voices heard in the Pee Dee.Even those who were unable to walk inside of the precincts took the option of using curbside voting.“It's going really well. We have had 158 voters in the general and then 58 voters in the city,” Lake City Poll Clerk Reveley Thomy Poll Clerk said, as of 8 a.m. in Lake City.The people of Lake City aren't only voting on a mayor, but also a controversial issue: whether to allow liquor sales at restaurants and stores.“I'm abstinent; therefore, I think that's one of the problems we have in our country is the alcohol, so I'm totally against it,” said Bobby Parker.Restaurant employees like Debbie Hasleden have mixed feelings about the move.“We have a lot of that come in on Sunday afternoons, after the weekend, and they can't order a drink and we are very apologetic, but it would bring in revenue,” Hasleden said.Haslden added that she also sees the other side the debate.Lake City is a traditional town and many people say the area can go one day without alcohol sales.“This is a privilege that we as Americans have to get out and cast ballot, and I personally feel that if we don't cast our ballot ,then we don't have a right to speak,” Bobby Parker of Lake City saidSouth of Lake City, in Florence, the big decision facing voters was the city council.In this race, sitting Republican Glen Willis is battling newcomer Democrat George Jebaily.Voter turnout was moderate with usual problems. Downed machines have caused technicians to get out and get some machines at the poll back running.





