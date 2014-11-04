WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro County election results are in

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(WMBF) - The preliminary, unofficial results for races in Darlington, Dillon, and Marlboro counties are in. Below you can find the complete results for races including the Darlington School Board Districts, Dillon County Councils, Marlboro County School Board Districts, and more.

DARLINGTON COUNTY
School Board District 1
Billy Baldwin 

School Board District 3
Thelma Dawson

School Board District 5
David Williamson

DILLON COUNTY
Council District 6
Robbie Coward

MARLBORO COUNTY
School Board Chair
Michael Thoms and Lucy Mills-Parson will compete in a run-off election.
Thoms - 2567 votes
Mills-Parson - 2078 votes

School Board District 2
Janice Bright

School Board District 3
Jackie Branch

School Board District 5
Barbara Ohanesian

School Board District 7
Danny Driggers

School Board District 8
Artemus Woods, Jr.

