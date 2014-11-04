Horry County election results are in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County election results are in

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The preliminary, unofficial results for the races in Horry County are in - view the complete results below.


Horry County Council District 1 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Harold Worley (R / Inc.)5,80073%
 Roberta Kuntz (D)2,11327%
Horry County Council District 7 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>James Frazier (D)3,14555%
 Mike Roberts (R)2,53645%
Horry County Council District 8 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Johnny Vaught (R)3,95178%
 Krystal Dotson (P)1,09722%
Horry Board of Education District 3 Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Ray Winters (R)2,20958%
 Jimmy Washington (D)1,62542%
Horry Watershed Conservation - Buck Creek Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Wayne Cox45553%
 Ned Marlow40347%
Horry Watershed Conservation - Crabtree Swamp Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Steven Edge65757%
 Moses Johnson48743%
Horry Watershed Conservation - Gapway Swamp Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Jimmy Bailey Sr9051%
 Billy Strickland8549%
Horry Watershed Conservation - Simpson Creek Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Dale Todd49753%
 Billy Stalvey Jr.44047%
Horry Watershed Conservation - Todd Swamp Decision 2014
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
>Stevie Watts6759%
 Ed Wilson4641%


