Horry County election results are in

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The preliminary, unofficial results for the races in Horry County are in - view the complete results below.





Mobile users, tap here to view the results: http://bit.ly/1yVYaAu





Horry County Council District 1 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Harold Worley (R / Inc.) 5,800 73% Roberta Kuntz (D) 2,113 27% Horry County Council District 7 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > James Frazier (D) 3,145 55% Mike Roberts (R) 2,536 45% Horry County Council District 8 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Johnny Vaught (R) 3,951 78% Krystal Dotson (P) 1,097 22% Horry Board of Education District 3 Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Ray Winters (R) 2,209 58% Jimmy Washington (D) 1,625 42% Horry Watershed Conservation - Buck Creek Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Wayne Cox 455 53% Ned Marlow 403 47% Horry Watershed Conservation - Crabtree Swamp Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Steven Edge 657 57% Moses Johnson 487 43% Horry Watershed Conservation - Gapway Swamp Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Jimmy Bailey Sr 90 51% Billy Strickland 85 49% Horry Watershed Conservation - Simpson Creek Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Dale Todd 497 53% Billy Stalvey Jr. 440 47% Horry Watershed Conservation - Todd Swamp Decision 2014 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > Stevie Watts 67 59% Ed Wilson 46 41%





Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



