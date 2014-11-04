Convenience store gives voters free drinks - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Convenience store gives voters free drinks

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Turtle Market Convenience Store is distributing free 16 ounce drinks, including coffee to all voters during Election Day 2014.

To receive your free drink, just go in and show a Turtle Market employee your “I Voted” sticker. Turtle Markett is located on 6151 South Carolina 707 in Myrtle Beach.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/turtlemarket.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly