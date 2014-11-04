Candidates to host elections watch parties

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In honor of Election Day 2014, various candidates are holding election watch parties.

On November 4, U.S. Congressional Candidate Gloria Bromell-Tinubu of South Carolina's 7th District and the Horry County Democratic Party are having a party at 900 4th Avenue, Suite A, in Conway at 7 p.m. to watch election results.

Not only is the Democratic Party keeping an eye out for those election results, but Tom Rice, republican candidate for U.S. Congress will be hosting an election night celebration with his supporters tonight at Longbeards Bar & Grill located at 5040 Carolina Forest Blvd in Myrtle Beach. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be free food and a cash bar.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.