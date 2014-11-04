NMB announces Farmer's Market hours

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (NEWS RELEASE) - Hours for the North Myrtle Beach Farmer's Market have been announced for November and December.



The North Myrtle Beach Farmer's Market will be open as follows:



November 7, 14 and 21, 10:00 am-3:00 pm



December 5, 12, and 19, 10:00 am-3:00 pm



The North Myrtle Beach Farmers Market is located on 1st Avenue South adjacent to the North Myrtle Beach Library and North Myrtle Beach City Hall. Please do not park in the library parking lot.

