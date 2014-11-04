Horry County Fire to hold fire drill near Queens Harbour

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fire drill will take place near The Village at Queens Harbour on Thursday.



The Horry County Fire Rescue department demonstrate the “state of the art” fire alarm and fire suppression systems as part of the drill.



This will be a coordinated effort between Horry County Fire response team, a medic (EMS) team which will feature at least one fire engine, one ladder tower, as well as associated emergency personnel.



The exercise will serve as good training for our firefighters, as well as demonstrate how Horry County Fire and Rescue would operate if there were to be a fire in one or more of the units.



The exercise is expected to take 45 minutes and will be followed up with a presentation to the residents and media explaining what their role would be and what actions they should take if a fire should occur.



