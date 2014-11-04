American Cancer Society needs volunteers for 2015

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The American Cancer Society Relay For Life has requested volunteer help for next year.



The following information was issued in a new release by the society:



The American Cancer Society Relay for Life is in need of volunteers to help plan the 2015 events in counties throughout the Pee Dee. Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society's signature fundraising event with over 5200 events held in the U.S. and over 1000 events held in other countries. No special experience is needed, however a servant's heart, creative mind, willingness to learn, and passion to end cancer is necessary.

For more information contact Chinel Boateng, American Cancer Society Relay For Life Specialist, at chinel.boateng@cancer.org or 843-245-8538.