Veterans Day Incentives 2014

The time is approaching to honor the brave service men and women who fought and are currently fighting for our country. Veterans Day 2014 is on Tuesday, November 11 and there will be several events in our area, dedicated to expressing gratitude to all soldiers.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Several businesses, along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, are offering incentives to the men and women who fought for our freedom, in honor of Veterans Day.

Click here for a list of events and service taking place on Veterans Day.

NATIONWIDE



All current and former military personnel and family members of active duty, reserved, guard and retirees are welcome to a 20 percent off in-store discount at JCPenney from November 3-15, according to the retailer. Customers can visit jcp.com/military to print a copy of the coupon and redeem at any JCPenney store across the country.



On Veteran's Day, active military and veterans are invited to enjoy a special deal for breakfast and lunch at their local Kangaroo Express store. Anyone with a military I.D. that visits a grill-ready Kangaroo Express on Tuesday, November 11 can purchase a grill item for 25-cents.



Veterans and active military personnel who present a valid military ID will receive free all-you-can-eat hotcakes on November 11 at Bob Evans restaurants between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Click here for details.



Applebee's will offer veterans and active duty military a free entree from a limited menu on November 11 with proof of service.



Red Robin is offering veterans and active-duty service members with proof a free Tavern double burger and fries on Veterans Day.



Hooters will offer veterans and active duty military a free entree on November 11. Must show proof of service and buy a drink.



Denny's is offering veterans a free "build your own Grand Slam" on November 11 from 5 a.m. to noon. Offer for active, non-active and retired personnel and is for dine-in only.



TGI Friday's will offer veterans and active duty military a free lunch on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proof of a valid military ID is required.



Outback Steakhouse is giving all active and retired military personnel a free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage on Veterans Day. Just show a valid military ID at participating restaurants.



IHOP is offering veterans and active duty military free red, white and blue pancakes on November 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with proof of service.



Ruby Tuesday is offering veterans, active duty and reserve service members with a proof of service a free appetizer.



Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service with a free appetizer from a limited menu November 10 through the 13.

NBC News has created 2 FREE e-books for veterans. The first one is Heroes Get Hired: How to Use Your Military Experience to Master the Interview. The second is by Jean Chatzky of the TODAY show, called OPERATION MONEY: A financial Guide for Military Service Members and Families. It addresses the special issues faced by Military families.

Download the FREE Heroes Get Hired book (Link is http://www.heroesgethired.com/)

Download the FREE Operation Money book (Link is http://www.jeanchatzky.com/operation-money/ )

In conjunction with Hiring Our Heroes, NBC created a website called NEXT STEPS FOR VETS. There is so much Veteran employment info out there, but it's really hard for military families to know where to find it all. This website aggregates all the very best resources in a user-friendly way. We're especially proud of the Military Resume Engine that really helps them translate their specific military job codes into a resume that HR professionals can understand.

Veterans Appreciation BreakfastTuesday, November 11, 2014 from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.Bazen's Family Restaurant, 704 S. Irby Street, Florence, SCVeterans are invited to join us for an appreciation breakfast. To celebrate Veterans Day and show our appreciation to the men and women that have served in the United States armed forces, the first 50 customers who are veterans get a FREE breakfast, compliments of Regency Hospice and their Random Acts of Kindness CampaignThis Veterans Day, Monday 11.11.15, the Myrtle Beach area restaurants Fiesta del Burro Loco, Gulfstream Cafe, New YorkPrime, and California Dreaming are offering a free meal to veterans and 25 percent off for his/her accompanied family and friends.Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Myrtle Beach invites veterans and active members of the United States military to enjoy a FREE lunch on Monday, November 11. Every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to show our appreciation for the men and women of our armed forces, and honor them for serving our country.In celebration of Veterans Day, the public is invited to enjoy a free download of the song “Pride of America” by Nashville recording artist, Ayla Brown. From November 11 – November 30, the song will be available for free download at www.texasroadhouse.com All veterans - including all active, retired or former United States military can choose one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Guests must show proof of service such as military or VA card, or discharge papers. Free meal for military personnel only; free meal offer does not include spouses or other family members.Tuesday, November 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.Texas Roadhouse3037 S Highway 17Murrells Inlet, SCTurbo Jet Car Wash at 1942 10th Ave N, Myrtle Beach is offering a free deluxe car wash to all veterans on Veterans Day.The Bagel Factory is offering veterans, active duty and reserve service members with a proof of service a free breakfast sandwich and a free coffee. The Bagel Factory is located at 2012 North Kings Highway.

Twisters Ice Cream

Twisters Soft Serve will be offering a free small cone or cup of ice cream to veterans on Veterans Day, along with dogs who always get free ice cream when they visit Twisters with their owners.

What: Freedom Fidos, one of the Grand Strand's newest veterans 501(3)c non-profit organizations is having a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

When: Tuesday, November 11at 3 p.m.

Where: Twisters Soft Serve in Murrells Inlet, located at 3968 Business Highway 17, next to the American Legion Post 178, across the street from the Marshwalk.