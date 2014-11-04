Welcome to Myrtle Manor returns for season three

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Season three of the TLC reality series "Trailer Park: Welcome to Myrtle Manor" is on its way.

There will be 10 new one-hour new episodes in the upcoming season. With two more weeks of filming, the show is expected to air in early January 2015. “If they liked season one and two, they will be ecstatic about season three,” said owner of Myrtle Manor, Cecil Patrick. “I've laughed so hard that my stomach hurts,” Patrick said.

Patrick is excited about the amount of exposure that the show is bringing to the Myrtle Beach area. Welcome to Myrtle Manor is now showing in every English-speaking country. According to Patrick, the show is more family-oriented, exciting and fun.

Myrtle Manor's production company is Jupiter Entertainment in Knoxville, TN. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/MyrtleManor.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.