Walmart hiring up to 95 jobs for new Florence Walmart Neighborhood Market

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Walmart will open a new Neighborhood Market in Florence early 2015, and is looking to hire up to 95 associates.Through Walmart's Veterans Welcome Home Commitment, the company will offer a job to any qualified veteran who has been honorably discharged within the past 12 months. Interested veterans may find out more by clicking the link here Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hiring center located at 2405 2nd Loop Drive, Suite G in Florence. Those interested may also apply online by clicking here





According to store manager Marquisa Rogers, the store will be hiring both full- and part-time associates.



“We are excited to bring this new Walmart Neighborhood Market to Florence and provide area residents with good jobs with career opportunities,” Rogers said.



Walmart will also provide a benefits program to eligible full- and part-time associates. The majority of new associates will begin work in December to help prepare the store for its grand opening.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.