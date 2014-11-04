Magic Mike XXL filming in Myrtle Beach Tuesday and Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There's a little bit of ‘Magic' in the air – filming on Magic Mike XXL, the multi-million dollar sequel to the 2012 Warner Bros. film, is taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in Myrtle Beach.Scenes in Magic Mike XXL will include shots from Plyler Park, Ocean Boulevard and the SkyWheel.

"It's amazing to have us just even in the background of this movie so the whole world can see what iconic parts of Myrtle beach there are," said Rachel Beckerman, SkyWheel marketing manager.

The city of Myrtle Beach is looking forward to the publicity from the national movie and is working to speed up the process for movie makers to attain film permits. Instead of going through city council's approval, the permits would be handled administratively. The council is expected to discuss the proposal next Tuesday.

"New York, Las Vegas, Hawaii have been featured in motion pictures and TV shows for years and years and maybe it's Myrtle Beach's turn now." said Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach businesses are also benefiting from the film crews being in the area and crowds gathering around the boardwalk this week.

"Anything that brings more people, more action to the boardwalk during off-season, especially November, is huge for us and all the businesses here on the boardwalk," Beckerman said.



Photos of Channing Tatum and his Magic Mike co-stars are popping up on Twitter:



Myrtle Beach resident @GageStotler posted two pics of the film's actors driving down Ocean Boulevard: https://twitter.com/GageStotler/status/529662214014509056



And Kevin Nash, retired wrestler and co-star of the film, tweeted another pic of the drive:



https://twitter.com/RealKevinNash/status/529668257633284096/photo/1 (warning: mature language)





During a city workshop last month, a representative for Warner Brothers asked for a special event permit to use the downtown area for filming. He told council members the film will have many of the same actors, including Channing Tatum. Matthew McConaughey will not be in the sequel, but Will Smith will join the crew.



The rep mentioned the scenes shot in Myrtle Beach will be part of a road trip in the movie, where the characters travel from Tampa to Myrtle Beach.



Film crews were also in Myrtle Beach over Labor Day weekend this year, shooting video on the beach, near Plyler Park, 2nd Avenue Pier, Pier 14, the Sky Wheel and the Slingshot, according to a Myrtle Beach film permit.



"Magic Mike XXL," a Warner Brothers film, is scheduled to hit theatres July 1, 2015, according to IMDb. Red Zone Pictures, Inc. describes the movie as "a road/buddy movie about the journey from Tampa, FL to Myrtle Beach, SC for a convention."



Magic Mike, is the 2012 film about "a male stripper teaches a younger performer how to party, pick up women, and make easy money," according to IMDb.



A Facebook page for those interested in being an extra can be found here. You can also send your pictures and info to magicmikeextras@gmail.com.



