Amusement park plans resurface for restaurant row

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new set of plans for the amusement park to take over the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club have been submitted to the Community Appearance Board.City Spokesperson, Mark Kruea, received the plans on Friday, just about a month after the public hearing on the first set of amusement park plans.Kruea explains the new, reformed proposal, is much less intense, and fits all of the city zoning requirements and ordinances.Kruea says the new plans no longer include any of the children's rides and instead of gasoline powered go-carts, there will be electric go-carts. He explains, for that particular 6.2 acre plot of land, it would fall under commercial highway zoning. He says the plans were altered so the park would fit into the Shrine Club property.Patrick Talty lives in the home just across the waterway. His home is visible from the proposed park site. He attended the public hearing, and as Robert "Shep" Guyton, the attorney behind the project, withdrew the original proposal, Talty says he had a feeling it wasn't over."It made you wonder what they were planning to do, you know, what their plan B was," Talty said. He explains he knew what kind of attractions came to Restaurant Row, but admits he was expecting another restaurant or indoor attraction. In the middle of building his dream retirement home, he got word of the plans.

"I was a little sick thinking they might have an amusement park literally in our backyard," Talty said. Knowing the new plans fell under city ordinances made him feel better, but knowing the plans still called for two-story tracks was still a concern.

"Even a quiet cart, with the wheels going over the tracks you still hear thump, thump, thump, thump, thump! Which can still cause quite a bit of noise," Talty explained.

Kruea believes the new plans should answer most of the concerns brought on by residents, such as noise, lighting and traffic. He explains, the city is often in the middle.

"Balancing the needs of the residents, with the needs of the business community, keeping in mind tourism is the back bone of our economy, is a non-stop job," Kruea expressed.

Talty hopes the city will still keep their concerns in mind.

"...and look out for us, because now it's in their hands, not our hands," Talty hoped.

But as Kruea explained, these plans hold their own. "They don't need city council permission, don't need to go through the planning commission process. This is allowed under the existing zoning for that piece of property on restaurant row," Kruea explained.

The new amusement park plans will be up for review at this Thursday's Community Appearance Board meeting at 1:30 p.m..

Kruea says though the plans will not call for input, the meeting will still be open to the public.

