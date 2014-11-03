2 Atlantic Beach town employees fired at meeting

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two town employees were fired at the Atlantic Beach council meeting Monday.



The dismissal of Town Manager William Booker and Town Attorney Leah Moody were announced at the meeting, Chief Taylor confirmed.



The termination of Booker and Moody was not published on the agenda. Former Councilman John Sketers, who served on the Atlantic Beach council 18 years, said the announcement was made during the “personnel” part of the agenda.

Booker was first named Town Manager in May 2009. He was fired in the summer of 2011 by council, and later rehired by Mayor Jake Evans.



