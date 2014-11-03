Horry County crews fight Bucksport fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in the Bucksport area.

Firefighters put out a cooking fire just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, Chief Justin Gibbins with HCFR confirmed. Crews were leaving the home on Mishoe Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Damage was confined to the kitchen area, and no one was displaced, Gibbins said.

No one was hurt.

Crews from the Georgetown County Fire Department assisted.

