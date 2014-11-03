3 Florence County school districts soon to change leadership

from

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Big changes are coming soon to three school districts in the Pee Dee.The three districts are getting new superintendents. Each of the current supers say they are retiring.Now, their districts are looking to find the perfect candidates for the position.“We decided that we need to have somebody full time, so we have begun our search,” said Dr. Lane Floyd of the Florence School District Three Board of Trustees.He and current interim superintendent, Dr. V. Keith Callicut, are searching for the district's next leader.“We had a community meeting here at the district office where we invited the community members to tell us what they were looking for in a superintendent and then we had a staff meeting,” said Floyd.Floyd said out of those meetings, it was determined that most people in Florence Three would like to see a tech savvy, out of the box thinker take the helm next.Florence Three is conducting a nationwide search and because the search is being handled in house, leaders say it will cost about $1500 for advertising.“Obviously, we want somebody who has good communication skills, someone who can communicate the mission and the vision of the school district and who shares that mission vision with the board and community,” Floyd said.The application deadline for this position is December 1. The district hopes to have the position filled by February 2015.District Two plans to have a new superintendent by 2015.“Florence County School District Two Board of Trustees had selected BWP and Associates to be the national search firm,” Superintendent Robert Sullivan said.An outside agency will help fill the district's soon-to-be-open super position.The district and BWP will hold a community meeting at Hannah-Pamplico Middle on November 116 to 7 p.m.

Florence School District One recently hired Dr. Randy Bridges to be their new school superintendent.



Bridges will be begin in January – and has been a super for many years in North Carolina.



