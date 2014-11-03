Limited lane closure expected Monday night on Highway 17 Bypass

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Limited lane closures will take place overnight on Highway 17 Bypass near the Backgate Interchange.

The closures will take place Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m.



Construction crews are scheduled for shoulder work on the interior north and southbound lanes. The work will take approximately two nights to complete.

