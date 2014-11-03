Friends of the Library to sponsor Yuletide Tour of Homes

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Friends of the Georgetown Library will sponsor the annual Yuletide Tour of Homes.

The tour will be held on Saturday, December 6, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Several churches will be featured during the event. There will be a house museum, homes decorated in finery and a refurbished site for refreshments. Below are a list of tour locations:

· Hamilton Home – St. James Street

· Jayroe / Waldroup Home – St. James Street

· Young Home – Prince Street

· Reynolds Home – East Bay Street

· Kludt Home – East Bay Street

· Call Home – Front Street

· Stewart-Parker House – Front Street

· Prince George Episcopal Church - Broad Street

· Bethesda Baptist Church – Wood Street

· Bethel AME Church – Broad Street

· Duncan Methodist Church – Highmarket Street

· Winyah Auditorium – Highmarket Street – (Refreshment Site)

Tickets are $20.00 for members of Friends of the Library and $25.00 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit the Georgetown Library on 405 Cleland Street or Waccamaw Library on 24 Commerce Lane. All proceeds will fund future programming

