Missing Georgetown man surrenders to deputies

Missing Georgetown man surrenders to deputies

Gregory Cannon Duke II. Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Gregory Cannon Duke II. Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown County man who went missing Monday has been found safe and unharmed.

Gregory Cannon Duke II, 32, was located on Tuesday by a relative in Atlanta, GA.

Duke surrendered to deputies at the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where he was charged with one count of grand larceny, according to authorities. 

