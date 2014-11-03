Florence teacher wins state award for innovation

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence School District One teacher received the Innovative Program Award for the South Carolina Association for Educational Technology (SCAET).

Faith Hardison, a REACH Gifted and Talented Program teacher at North Vista Elementary School, received the award at the South Carolina EdTech conference. At the conference, the SCAET presented awards in numerous categories. Hardison received the SCAET's Innovative Program Award in the Middle School category, for her newsletter publication, entitled REACHOUT!

Hardison developed a newsletter class for 6th graders that allowed them to produce writing in a newsroom environment. “I am so excited and honored to receive this award because it represents not only the hard work and time that I put into creating this class, but also the dedication and time that my Newsletter Publication students have poured into researching, writing, and publishing articles for our REACH newsletter,” Hardison said. This online and printed newsletter contains articles, stories, surveys and more.

In 1999 Hardison graduated from Francis Marion University. She received a Master of Education in Technology from Lesley University in 2008. She has served as a teacher in Florence School District One for 16 years. Click here to see Hardison's newsletter.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.