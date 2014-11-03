Conway dog park soft opening in November

City leaders are just waiting on the grass to grow, for the agility courses to be installed, and for the entrance sign to be put up. The sign should arrive and be set up sometime in the next ten days.

There's been a lot of construction progress since workers broke ground in September. The fence is up and the landscaping is done

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The new Conway city dog park will have a soft opening sometime in late November and a grand opening on December 6. The dog park was proposed two years ago. And in the last budget cycle, council approved $45,000 for its construction.

The dogs will be split, small dogs on the left side and larger dogs on the right side of the fence. And if you have an older dog that's a little weak, it can be on the side with the smaller dogs. That side is landscaped like a dog bone. The bigger dogs are on the side shaped like a paw print. Both sides will have obstacle and agility courses. City leaders wanted to design a space that dogs could run free and where owners could take time to train their dogs.

Signs will be up explaining the rules. It's open from sunrise to sunset and your dog must be completely up-to-date on vaccines. The city will not be checking or keeping any records of vaccination, but if anything bad happens at the park, you are completely liable.

City leaders are looking for volunteers to help keep the dog park looking nice, and to help out with special events that the city plans on hosting there throughout the year. You can sign up to volunteer by calling the Parks & Rec phone number (843) 488-1950. More information on volunteering will be provided before the grand opening on December 6.

