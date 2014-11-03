GCSO to conduct driver’s license checkpoints - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

GCSO to conduct driver’s license checkpoints

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office will conduct driver's license checkpoints throughout the month of November.

The sheriff's office issued a release Monday stating there will be enough deputies at the checkpoints to minimize the inconvenience of motorists traveling the roads across the county.

