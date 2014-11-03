Several area districts to close for Election Day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Several area districts to close for Election Day

Several area districts are closed on November 4, 2014 for Election Day:

Brunswick County Schools – Closed; Required teacher workday

Coastal Carolina University – Closed

Darlington County School District – Closed

Dillon County School District Three – Closed

Dillon County School District Four – Closed

Dillon County School District Three – Closed

Dillon County School District Four – Closed

Florence County School District One – Closed

Florence County School District Two – Closed

Florence County School District Three – Closed

Florence County School District Four – Closed

Florence County School District Five – Closed

Francis Marion University – Closed

Georgetown County Schools – Closed

Horry County Schools – Closed

Marion County School District – Closed

Robeson County Schools – Open

Scotland County Schools - Open?

