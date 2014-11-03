Company announces plans for new retail center at Grande Dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – LStar Management, a privately held real estate investment firm based in Raleigh, NC, has announced plans for a new 12.2 acre commercial development by the Grande Dunes that will feature upscale grocery and retail stores.

The 80,000-square-foot project, being developed by Crosland Southeast, will be located at North Kings Highway and 82nd Parkway.

“We are pleased to announce that our first development initiative at Grande Dunes is a commercial endeavor with Crosland Southeast,” said Kyle Corkum, managing partner of LStar Management. “This represents tax growth for the city, exciting new places to dine and shop for our area residents, and the confidence that our commercial developers and major tenants view Grande Dunes as the next great destination to build and expand within Myrtle Beach.

There will also be spaces for lease and for sale. The project is slated to be complete and open for business in mid-2016.

"This announcement is the first of many in our commitment to enrich the lives of our residents and those who wish to visit this spectacular community,” Corkum said.

The anchor tenant will be announced in the near future.

