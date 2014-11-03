Mega Millions Jackpot climbs to $321 million

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $321 million in anticipation for Tuesday evening's drawing.That's $194 million in cash to the winner.South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $321 million jackpot with a cash payout of $194 million can buy a ticket for $1 at most convenience stores and grocery stores across state.Gas stations that sell the tickets say if you want to avoid lines, get tickets today. Tomorrow they expect people to line of waiting for their chance to strike it rich, "because everybody thinks they're going to win," says lottery player Jim Furry. "Everybody thinks it's going to be their time. So why not take a shot?"

For some, they play based on superstition. "If the Gamecocks win on Saturday, I'll play it. If not, I won't," says Chris Carpenter, another lottery player.

But the one thing they all have in common, is daydreaming about those numbers all hitting. "I'd take a long time to think about what I'm going to do with it, that's what I'd do," says Furry.

"I'm from Conway, so I'd stay local," continues Carpenter. "Build a house, nice fence around it, and then disperse it amongst some family members, my best friends, and donate to charity."

Mega Millions tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. Tuesday.



For an extra $1, players can purchase Megaplier for a chance to multiply their non-jackpot winnings up to five times. Prizes up to $5 million are possible with the purchase of Megaplier.



The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 259 million.



