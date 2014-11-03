First freeze overnight, but was it earlier than normal?

Florence - 31°

North Myrtle Beach - 32°

Myrtle Beach - 36°

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area saw it's first freeze of the season Monday morning but was this earlier than normal?November 3rd Morning Lows:

While Myrtle Beach didn't officially reach the freezing mark, many spots along the Grand Strand did see a frosty start to the morning.

Surprisingly enough, this isn't too far off from average. Dating back to 1950, Florence on average sees their first freeze on November 10th. Many other spots across the Pee Dee typically see a freeze by the 1st of November.

These dates get bumped back a bit along the Grand Strand with the first freeze typically in middle November across Horry and Georgetown County. The first frost though normally occurs in early November, according to the Clemson Cooperative Extension.



