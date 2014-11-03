House fire leads to total loss in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A home on Cashua Ferry Road in Darlington County is deemed a total loss after a fire ripped through the home early Monday morning, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

Sheriff Byrd said that the resident called a repairman Sunday evening to report electrical issues, and awoke Monday morning to smoke and fire in the house.

A portion of Cashua Ferry Road was closed as the Darlington County Fire Department worked to get the fire under control.

Sheriff Byrd said that the fire is still under investigation.

