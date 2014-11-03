Power restored to more than 4,000 Horry County residents

morning. At

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. successfully restored power to more than 4,000 members affected by an outage between Sunday night and early Monday11:28 Sunday night, Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. reported that there was a major power outage. The company estimated more than 4,000 members lost power and crews worked through the night to restore power back to parts of Horry County."We don't like anybody's lights to be out for four hours," said Reed Cooper, manager of engineering for Horry Electric. "We don't want their lights to go out at all, but under the situation, we were able to get them back on pretty quick."At 2 a.m., the power company reported it had found and isolated the problem causing the outages. The stretch of outages went from the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 501 to the edges of Highway 544 and Highway 17.Cooper cited a problem with the power transformer at the Pine Island substation, which had shut itself off. Horry Electric is still investigating exactly what caused it to do that.Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. estimated that it would take three hours to restore power to the area of Pine Island Substation to the Jones Road Substation.By 5 a.m., @HorryElectric tweeted the power was restored to all members. Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. has a website to track where the power outages are and how many members are being affected, you can visit that websiteThat website was out during the thick of the outage overnight, so Horry Electric took to social media including Facebook and Twitter to get information out.

"It was 11:30 at night, they were getting ready to go to bed and the power was out," said Penelope Hinson, spokesperson for Horry Electric. "It was cold too so they wanted to know what was going on."

The cold weather was not to blame for the problem, according to Horry Electric engineers.

To report power outages in your area, please call 843-369-2212.



