Crews work to put out fire in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A fire destroyed a store in Scotland County Sunday afternoon.

Jerome Bostick with the Scotland County Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Cronly Street in Laurinburg at 2:50 p.m.

As of 7:30 p.m., crews are still at the scene of the fire.

