Election 2014 Constitutional Amendment questions at the polls

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - Two major Constitutional Amendments are up for vote Tuesday at the polls.

Constitutional Amendment 1 on the South Carolina ballot will ask voters whether they want to change the state constitution to allow nonprofit groups to hold raffles as fundraisers. The money would have to be used for charitable, religious, educational purposes, or other eleemosynary purposes.

Amendment 2 on the ballot would allow the adjutant general to be appointed by the governor. The governor could appoint retired Guard officers who have significant command experience and are qualified to hold a federally recognized post of general, as long as they aren't past the federal retirement age.

The following two questions will appear on ballots for the Tuesday's General Election as stated below:

Amendment 1

Must Section 7, Article XVII of the Constitution of this State be amended so as to provide that a raffle is not a lottery prohibited by this section, if the raffle is conducted by a nonprofit organization for charitable, religious, fraternal, educational, or other eleemosynary purposes, and the general law defines the type of organization authorized to operate and conduct the raffles, provides standards for the operation and conduct of the raffles, provides for the use of proceeds for charitable, religious, fraternal, educational, or other eleemosynary purposes, provides penalties for violations, and provides for other laws necessary to ensure the proper functioning, honesty, and integrity of the raffles, but in the absence of any general law, then the raffle remains a prohibited lottery?

Explanation

A 'Yes' vote will allow certain nonprofit organizations to conduct raffles and use the proceeds for charitable, religious, or educational purposes.

A 'No' vote maintains the current law that considers a raffle to be a lottery and is prohibited.

Amendment 2

Must Section 7, Article VI of the Constitution of this State relating to state constitutional officers and Section 4, Article XIII relating to the Adjutant General and his staff officers be amended so as to update references to his title; to provide that the position of Adjutant General is recognized as holding the rank of Major General, as opposed to Brigadier General; to provide that upon the expiration of the term of the Adjutant General serving in office on the date of the ratification of this provision, the Adjutant General must be appointed by the Governor, upon the advice and consent of the Senate; to provide that the appointed Adjutant General serve for a term not coterminous with the Governor and may be removed only for cause; and to require the General Assembly to provide by law for the term, duties, compensation, and qualifications for office, the procedures by which the appointment is made, and the procedures by which the Adjutant General may be removed from office?

Explanation

A 'Yes' vote will require, beginning in 2018, the Adjutant General be appointed by the Governor with consent of the Senate. The General Assembly will set the term, duties, compensation and qualifications for office and procedures by which appointment is made and how an Adjutant General can be removed from office.

A 'No' vote maintains the current method of electing an Adjutant General.

