Myrtle Beach inches closer to year round tourist destination

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It seems like every year Myrtle Beach takes another step forward to become a year round tourist destination. In fact, business in October was the best in the city's history.There were planned events every weekend in October that drew more than just tourist but even some locals to experience the boardwalk in the off season.It's a different sight along Ocean Boulevard compared to just a month ago. Even though hundreds are not filling the streets, businesses said they had an excellent shoulder season."It's been awesome. It's been like, one of the best seasons we've ever had," explained Rena Randt, Recco Marketing employee.CCU lodging reports show last weekend hotel, condo, and campsites were 70 percent filled - a 24 percent increase from the same weekend last year."I have double the amount of sales than last year," Randt said.Businesses tribute the rise in sales to the handful of recent events like the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon, Oktoberfest, Fright Nights and the mild fall temperatures. It even entices some shops to stay open for business a week or two longer. And those who work with organizing these events are already planning for next year."I think they stayed open a little later this year cause the weather has been perfect, we had an awesome fall," Randton-going attraction that was focused to bring more locals to the area was Fright Nights. Michael Linear, Nightmare Haunted House.Linear explained, "We're always trying to expand more, come in with new stuff."

Some shops are already boarded up until next year and as the weeks pass more will join them.



