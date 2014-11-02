Convenience store clerk allegedly robbed at gunpoint

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - Around 7 p.m. Saturday, police arrived at the 5 Points Convenience Store on Main Street in response to an robbery.The store clerk stated that the suspect came in through the south door of the convenience store and approached the counter with a black pistol pointed at him. The suspect then came behind the counter and told the victim to get on his knees, according to the police report provided by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.The suspect took the money out of a cigar box that was behind the counter and also took money out of the victim's wallet, according to the police report.





The victim was then hit on top of the head twice with the pistol and the victim fell to the floor. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction with approximately $2,000 to $3,000 in cash, as stated in the report.



According to the police report, the suspect was a black male that was 5'7" to 5'10" and 180 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, gray mask, and jeans.



If you have any information on this armed robbery, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1300.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.



