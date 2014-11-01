Coastal Carolina Cruises at Gardner-Web, 38-14

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Media Relations



BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. – Alex Ross threw for a career-high 351 yards with two scores and, for the first time in school history, a pair of Chanticleer receivers – Bruce Mapp (107) and Tyrell Blanks (105) – had over 100 receiving yards in the same game as #2/3 Coastal Carolina defeated Gardner 38-14 at Spangler Stadium.



With the win, Coastal Carolina improves to 9-0 for the second-straight year and 3-0 in Big South play. Also, the Chants improve to 6-0 on the road this season and set a Big South record with their sixth consecutive road win.



Ross, who interestingly threw for a then career-best 342 yards in his first career start in 2012 also at Gardner-Webb, completed 29-of-43 passes for 351 yards and two scores. He tallied his fifth 300-plus yard game of total offense this season and tied Tyler Thigpen with 10 such games for their careers.



For the second time this season, Mapp tied the CCU single-game record with 10 receptions – a feat he duplicated at The Citadel in the 2014 season opener, while adding his third game with at least 100 receiving yards. Blanks had two, 22-yard touchdowns and recorded his first career game with at least 100 yards on five receptions.



A final Coastal Carolina record fell in the fourth quarter when Alex Catron drilled a 53-yard field goal to provide the 38-14 final. The senior made all three field goal attempts and has made six straight overall.



In addition to the performances by Ross and the receivers, De'Angelo Henderson tallied 151 all-purpose yards thanks to 86 rushing yards – including a 29-yard touchdown – and 65 receiving yards.



While the offense rolled up 488 yards, the defense pitched a second-half shutout and, thanks to seven tackles for losses, held Gardner-Webb to just 61 rushing yards.



Coastal took the opening kickoff and efficiently marched down the field to the Gardner-Webb one yard line. However, a penalty and incomplete pass forced the Chanticleers to settle for a 20-yard Alex Catron field goal for an early 3-0 lead.



Then, on Gardner-Webb's first play from scrimmage, Leroy Cummings tipped a pass that Pernell Williams intercepted and returned 23 yards for a touchdown. The pick was the fourth of the season for Williams and the sixth of his career.



After a pair of punts, the Chanticleer offense got back on track. Ross completed 4-of-5 passes, including a 22-yard touchdown to Tyrell Blanks. For the second consecutive week, Austin Cain converted a two-point play, completing a pass to A.J. Sattinger to put CCU up 18-0. The reception for Sattinger was the first of his career.



On Gardner-Webb's ensuing drive and the Runnin' Bulldogs facing 3rd-and-10 from their own 25 yard line, Lucas Beatty found Seth Cranfill down the middle for a 75-yard touchdown. The extra point made the score 18-7.



With just under six minutes left in the first half, Catron split the uprights from 34 yards out to put the Chants on top 21-7.



The Bulldogs only needed six plays to trim their deficit to seven, 21-14.Beatty had consecutive completions of 12, 27 and 26 yards to get to the Coastal eight. Two plays later, Kerry Bernard bullied his way into the end zone from five yards out.



Coastal responded with a seven-play, 71-yard drive. As Beatty did on the previous drive, Ross had three consecutive completions for 17, 17 and 14 yards. Then, facing 4th-and-1, De'Angelo Henderson was initially stopped at the line of scrimmage before bouncing it out to the right side and out-running the defense for a 29-yard touchdown to give CCU a 28-14 lead at the break.



As the fourth quarter began, Coastal put together a 12-play, 77-yard drive. Highlights included completions of 12 and 13 yards while Henderson added an 11-yard rush. Then, on 3rd-and-3, Ross scrambled and found an wide-open Blanks in the left corner of the endzone for a 22-yard score. With the completion, Blanks eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the first time in his career.



Williams and Kamron Summers led the CCU defense, each with an interception and two pass breakups. Marcus Crowder added 1.5 sacks.



Coastal Carolina will stay on the road and play at Charlotte next Saturday (Nov. 8). Kickoff is set for noon.

