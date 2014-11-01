2014 midterm election: Meet the candidates

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The polls for the 2014 midterm election open Tuesday at 7 a.m. in South Carolina. With so many people on the ballot, many wonder who to vote for. We've put together a list of all the candidates running for office linked with their campaign site for more information on each candidate.

SOUTH CAROLINA

U.S. Senate (SC Unexpired Term)

Tim Scott (Inc.)

Joyce Dickerson

Jill Bossi

U.S. Senate (S.C.)

Brad Hutto

Lindsey Graham (Inc.)

Thomas Ravenel

Victor Kocher

S.C. House District 7

Tom Rice (Inc.)

Gloria Bromell-Tinubu

S.C. Agriculture Commissioner

Hugh Weathers (Inc.)

David Edmond

Emile DeFelice

S.C. Attorney General

Alan Wilson (Inc.)

Parnell Diggs

S.C. Comptroller General

Richard Eckstrom (Inc.)

Kyle Herbert

S.C. Governor

Steve French

Nikki Haley (Inc.)

Vincent Sheheen

Tom Ervin

Morgan Reeves

S.C. Lieutenant Governor

Bakari Sellers

Henry McMaster

S.C. Secretary of State

Mark Hammond (Inc.)

Ginny Deerin

S.C. Supt. of Education

Tom Thompson

Molly Spearman

Ed Murray

Horry County Council District 7

James Frazier

Mike Roberts

Horry County Council District 8

Krystal Dotson

Johnny Vaught

Horry Board of Education District 3

Jimmy Washington

Ray Winters

Horry Watershed Conservation - Buck Creek

Wayne Cox

Ned Marlow

Horry Watershed Conservation - Crabtree Swamp

Steven Edge

Moses Johnson

Horry Watershed Conservation - Gapway Swamp

Jimmy Bailey Sr

Billy Strickland

Horry Watershed Conservation - Simpson Creek

Billy Stalvey Jr.

Dale Todd

Horry Watershed Conservation - Todd Swamp

Stevie Watts

Ed Wilson

Darlington County School Board Dist 1

Billy Baldwin

William Heitsman

Tom Henson (Inc.)

Darlington County School Board Dist 3

Thelma Dawson

Joyce Thomas (Inc.)

Darlington County School Board Dist 5

Jesse Addison Jr.

Maureen Thomas

David Williamson

Darlington Fire District Commission

Claude Lunnon

Pat Montrose

Anne Turner

Dillon County Council Dist 6

Robbie Coward

Sheila Coates Kellahan

Florence County Auditor

H Wayne Joye (Inc.)

Betty Dowling

FCSD1 School Board - Seat 3

E.J. McIver (Inc.)

Thurmond Becote Sr.

FCSD1 School Board - Seat 6

Trisha Caulder (Inc.)

Charles Durant St.

FCSD1 School Board - Seat 8

Bryan Chapman

Terry Law Sr. (Inc.)

South Lynches Fire Commissioner

Larry Owens

H Legrande Richardson

NORTH CAROLINA

U.S. Senate (N.C.)

Thom Tillis

Kay Hagan (Inc.)

Sean Haugh

N.C. House District 7

Jonathan Barfield

David Rouzer

Wesley Casteen

N.C. House District 8

Richard Hudson (Inc.)

Antonio Blue

N.C. State Senate District 13

Jane Smith

Bernard White

N.C. State Senate District 25

Gene McLaurin (Inc.)

Tom McInnis

P.H. Dawkins

N.C. State House District 46

Ken Waddell (Inc.)

Brenden Jones

N.C. Appeals Court Judge (Martin Seat)

Marion Warren

Valerie Zachary

Elizabeth Scott

Chuck Winfree

John Tyson

Tricia Shields

Sabra Faires

Jody Newsome

Hunter Murphy

Jeffrey Cook

Abe Jones

Keischa Lovelace

John Arrowood

Marty Martin

Daniel Donahue

Brad Donovan

Ann Kirby

Lori Christian

Betsy Bunting

N.C. Appeals Court Judge (Hunter Seat)

Bill Southern

Lucy Inman

N.C. Appeals Court Judge (Davis Seat)

Mark Davis (Inc.)

Paul Holcombe

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice (Parker Seat)

Mark Martin

Ola Lewis

N.C. Supreme Court Justice (Hudson Seat)

Robin Hudson (Inc.)

Eric Levinson

N.C. Supreme Court Justice (Beasley Seat)

Cheri Beasley (Inc.)

Mike Robinson

N.C. Supreme Court Justice (Martin Seat)

Bob Hunter

Sam Ervin

Robeson Co. Board of Commissioners Dist 6

David Edge (R / Inc.)

Lloyd Meekins, Jr

Robeson County Sheriff

Randy Hammonds

Kenneth Sealey (Inc.)

Scotland Co. Board of Commissioners - Stewartsville

Carol McCall

Guy McCook (Inc.)

Scotland County Sheriff

Ralph Kersey

Shep Jones (Inc.)

Scotland County Board of Education - At Large

Jimmy Bennett (Inc.)

J. Gentile Everett

Summer Stanley

Jamie Sutherland (Inc.)

Scotland County Board of Education - Stewartsville

Darrel Gibson, Jr. (Inc.)

Raymond Hyatt (Inc.)

Walter Jackson III

Robert Malloy

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.