2014 general election day FAQs

SC Driver's license

ID card issued by the SC Department of Motor Vehicles

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

If you do not have one of these photo IDs

If you cannot get a photo ID

1. Inform the poll managers that you do not have a photo ID and could not get one.



2. Present your current, non-photo registration card.



3. Sign the affidavit provided by the poll managers stating why you could not obtain a photo ID.



4. Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county board of voter registration and elections has reason to believe your affidavit is false.





If you forget to bring your photo ID to your polling place

Two Options for Voting Failsafe: