SCHSL High School Playoff Matchups

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
SCHSL Area High School Playoff Matchups
All Games are Friday, November 7th at 7:30


Class 3A Lower State games
Orangeburg-Wilkinson (7-3) at Hartsville (10-0)
Red Foxes have homefield advantage throughout Lower State

Gilbert (5-5) at Myrtle Beach (9-1)
Seahawks are Region VII champs; defending Class 3A Champions

Midland Valley (6-4) at North Myrtle Beach (4-6)

Beaufort (6-4) at Marlboro County (5-5)

Georgetown (7-3) at Airport (5-5)

Wilson (5-5) at Swansea (6-4)

Class 2A, Division I Lower State Games
Aynor (5-5) at Dillon (10-0)
Wildcats are Region VIII Champs; have homefield advantage throughout Lower State
Dillon: seeking third straight state championship

Wade Hampton (4-6) at Loris (9-1)

Waccamaw (5-5) at Lake Marion (6-4)

Class 2A, Division II Lower State Game
Johnsonville (4-6) at Woodland (6-4)

Class 1A, Division I Lower State Games
Latta (4-6) at St. John's (7-3)

Calhoun County (7-3) at Hemingway (10-0)

Hannah-Pamplico (5-5) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9-1)
Raiders are Region VII Champs

Class 1A, Division II Upper State Game
North (4-6) at Lamar (7-3)
Silver Foxes have homefield advantage through Upper State

Lower State Games
C.E. Murray (3-7) vs. Lake View (7-3)
Wild Gators have homefield advantage throughout Lower State

Timmonsville (3-7) at Military Magnet (4-6)
Whirlwinds are 2013 Lower State Champs

