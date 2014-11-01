SCHSL High School Playoff Matchups

All Games are Friday, November 7th at 7:30





Class 3A Lower State games

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (7-3) at Hartsville (10-0)

Red Foxes have homefield advantage throughout Lower State



Gilbert (5-5) at Myrtle Beach (9-1)

Seahawks are Region VII champs; defending Class 3A Champions



Midland Valley (6-4) at North Myrtle Beach (4-6)





Beaufort (6-4) at Marlboro County (5-5)



Georgetown (7-3) at Airport (5-5)



Wilson (5-5) at Swansea (6-4)



Class 2A, Division I Lower State Games

Aynor (5-5) at Dillon (10-0)

Wildcats are Region VIII Champs; have homefield advantage throughout Lower State

Dillon: seeking third straight state championship



Wade Hampton (4-6) at Loris (9-1)



Waccamaw (5-5) at Lake Marion (6-4)



Class 2A, Division II Lower State Game

Johnsonville (4-6) at Woodland (6-4)



Class 1A, Division I Lower State Games

Latta (4-6) at St. John's (7-3)



Calhoun County (7-3) at Hemingway (10-0)



Hannah-Pamplico (5-5) at Bamberg-Ehrhardt (9-1)

Raiders are Region VII Champs



Class 1A, Division II Upper State Game

North (4-6) at Lamar (7-3)

Silver Foxes have homefield advantage through Upper State



Lower State Games

C.E. Murray (3-7) vs. Lake View (7-3)

Wild Gators have homefield advantage throughout Lower State



Timmonsville (3-7) at Military Magnet (4-6)

Whirlwinds are 2013 Lower State Champs



