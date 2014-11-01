Victim identified in Myrtle Beach fatal crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One woman died in a fatal crash Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Kate Eason, 32, of Myrtle Beach died at Grand Strand Medical Center of multiple trauma, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard.

Sergeant Jim Allen with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the crash happened between 6 and 6:30 a.m.

A white Ford F150 was traveling north on Robert Grissom Parkway when it collided with Eason's Jeep Liberty, that was traveling west on 38th Avenue North.

Eason disregarded a traffic light and was t-boned by the Ford F150, according to Sergeant Allen.

The two people who were traveling in the Ford F150 were send to the hospital for injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

