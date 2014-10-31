18-wheeler overturns, spills wood chips in Darlington County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

18-wheeler overturns, spills wood chips in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An 18-wheeler carrying wood chips overturned in Darlington County, closing West McIver Road and Timmonsvile Highway.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, according to Highway Patrol.

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office also responded to the accident.

Sheriff Wayne Byrd said the trailer will have to be set upright before the vehicle can be removed from the highway.

