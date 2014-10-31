North Myrtle Beach students stand against bullying

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Students at Ocean Drive Elementary spent time outside of the classroom for for an important conversation on bullying.

The bullying program, Putting Bullying to Rest, was held Friday and was for students in second through fifth grades.

"This program today with guest speakers, helped a whole lot for our kids to see that it's not just something inside the school, that we talk about, it happens everywhere," said Jill Chandley, school guidance counselor.

Among the guest speakers, local comedians and performers made it a little more fun for the students.

Kids also watched an anti-bullying video featuring celebrities.

Even the mascot for the Carolina Panthers was part of the discussion.