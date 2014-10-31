Local hospitals receive survey grades based on safety - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local hospitals receive survey grades based on safety

By Amy Lipman, Reporter
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Knowing exactly what kind of care you and your family will get is critical when deciding whose emergency room doors to walk through.

The non-profit Leapfrog Group looked at how well hospitals prevent infections, errors and injuries then ranked them on a scale of "A" to "F." None of the hospitals in our area received an F, but there is a wide range, according to the survey.

Both Grand Strand Medical Center and Waccamaw Community were awarded "A" grades.

“Our 'A' rating shows our commitment to our patients, to their care and to our community to show that we're always watching patient safety and outcomes,” said Julie Kopnicky, Director of Marketing for Grand Strand Medical Center.

Grand Strand Medical Center previously had a "B" rating. The hospital has been actively working to make improvements such as adding computerized physician entry.

Georgetown Memorial got a "C" and Conway Medical Center received a "D."

Conway Medical Center had previously received "A" grades based on public information that was available to Leapfrog Group and anyone else.

“Quality is something that our hospital is always looking at every day,” said Julie Rajotte, Spokesperson for Conway Medical Center.

"The hospital decided to get more involved with Leapfrog this survey period, bringing down the score by providing more information than in the past by answering to specific criteria," Rajotte said.

“There were a lot of training questions that were involved in the process portion of the Leapfrog survey,” she said. “We don't necessarily have all of the processes in place that Leapfrog requires.”

The overall hospital safety scores are based on 28 different criteria such as antibiotic procedures, staffing, accidental injuries and deaths.

“We're not leaving foreign objects in a patient's body after surgery,” Rajotte said.

The grades and detailed information for any hospital can be viewed here.

