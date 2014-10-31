Traffic Town Hall: CCU students share safety concerns with administrators

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - While the student population continues to grow at Coastal Carolina University, the number of parking spots remains the same. The school is gearing up to shift the culture of the campus.“It is going to be a walking campus eventually," said Eliana Padron, the President of CCU Student Government.With all of the changes coming to CCU, including a master plan with a $500,000 price tag, Padron is trying to gauge the safety concerns from fellow students through a survey.“How they feel about the shuttle system, how they feel about campus safety, what is going well at Coastal," she explained.On Monday, Padron will present the data to administrators in a town hall-style meeting.“We're bridging the gap between administration and our students,” she shared.Through the survey, she is discovering that overall students feel relatively safe on campus.“They feel campus police does a great job, they feel informed,” Padron said.While it is hard for students to embrace the parking changes, they do appreciate the improvements to facilities.“I'd rather be part of a growing and building institution than one that's falling apart," Padron said.Keeping up with that growing trend, Debbie Conner, Vice President for Student Affairs, explained the university is currently working to purchase 100 new bicycles for students to borrow. Conner said that currently the school has 185 bicycles and an additional 15 mountain bikes. They are constantly rented out.“The greatest thing about the bike program is students are using them," Padron agreed.Conner also shared that the university has plans to roll out an app to students to get real-time information on shuttles. It should be ready for student-use by next semester.

