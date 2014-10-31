Georgetown deputies search for burglary suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (NEWS RELEASE) - Sheriff deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.



The agency posted the following to its Facebook page:



Sheriff's Deputies Search for Burglary Suspect



The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect wanted in connection with a burglary on Cayman Loop in the North Litchfield Community of Georgetown County.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. on October 30, 2014, Georgetown County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the residence for the report of a burglary. Upon review of the security video, it was determined the suspect exited the residence with a 55 inch television at 7:30 p.m. on October 19, 2014.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the attached surveillance photograph or has any information regarding this burglary is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.